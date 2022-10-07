3DCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $15,307.67 (3DC)

3DCoin (3DC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. One 3DCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. 3DCoin has a total market capitalization of $15,307.67 and $307.00 worth of 3DCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, 3DCoin has traded 19.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003263 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00145752 BTC.

About 3DCoin

3DCoin was first traded on April 2nd, 2018. 3DCoin’s total supply is 76,477,814 coins and its circulating supply is 70,188,120 coins. 3DCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@districts_io. 3DCoin’s official Twitter account is @3dcoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 3DCoin is www.3dcoin.io.

Buying and Selling 3DCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “3DCoin (3DC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. 3DCoin has a current supply of 76,477,814 with 70,188,119.93 in circulation. The last known price of 3DCoin is 0.00023834 USD and is up 16.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $797.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.3dcoin.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 3DCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 3DCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 3DCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

