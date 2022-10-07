4ART Coin (4ART) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $10,206.00

4ART Coin (4ART) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. In the last seven days, 4ART Coin has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One 4ART Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.0100 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 4ART Coin has a market cap of $7.62 million and $10,206.00 worth of 4ART Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003276 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010893 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009374 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About 4ART Coin

4ART Coin launched on June 12th, 2020. 4ART Coin’s total supply is 3,508,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 765,594,340 tokens. The official website for 4ART Coin is www.4art-technologies.com. 4ART Coin’s official Twitter account is @4artechnologies and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling 4ART Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “4ART Coin (4ART) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. 4ART Coin has a current supply of 3,508,500,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 4ART Coin is 0.01004627 USD and is down -1.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $3,638.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.4art-technologies.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4ART Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 4ART Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 4ART Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

