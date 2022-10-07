4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (FOUR) Hits Market Cap of $229,474.45

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (FOUR) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 7th. One 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES token can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has a market capitalization of $229,474.45 and $1,617.00 worth of 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003258 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010853 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00007331 BTC.

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Token Profile

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s genesis date was November 30th, 2017. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 126,901,359 tokens. The Reddit community for 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES is https://reddit.com/r/4th_pillar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official message board is medium.com/the4thpillar. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official Twitter account is @4thtechproject. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official website is 4thtech.io.

Buying and Selling 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES

According to CryptoCompare, “4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (FOUR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has a current supply of 400,000,000 with 126,901,358.92 in circulation. The last known price of 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES is 0.00190386 USD and is down -0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://4thtech.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES using one of the exchanges listed above.

