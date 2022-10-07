5,141 Shares in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Bought by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust purchased a new position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth $264,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 35.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 19.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 32.0% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the second quarter valued at $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ES. Wolfe Research raised Eversource Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Eversource Energy to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Eversource Energy from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Eversource Energy Price Performance

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $456,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,558,772.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ES opened at $75.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.50. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $75.39 and a 1 year high of $94.63.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 66.58%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.