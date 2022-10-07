5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM) Trading 28.5% Higher

Shares of 5E Advanced Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Rating) traded up 28.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.69 and last traded at $13.69. 4 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 331,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.65.

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of 5E Advanced Materials from $36.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FEAM. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of 5E Advanced Materials during the second quarter valued at $6,033,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in 5E Advanced Materials during the second quarter valued at $3,229,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in 5E Advanced Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,586,000. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in shares of 5E Advanced Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $518,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of 5E Advanced Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $447,000. Institutional investors own 13.21% of the company’s stock.

5E Advanced Materials Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It focuses on the Fort Cady project located in Southern California. The company was formerly known as American Pacific Borates Limited.

