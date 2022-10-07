5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM) Trading 28.5% Higher

Shares of 5E Advanced Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Rating) traded up 28.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.69 and last traded at $13.69. 4 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 331,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.65.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of 5E Advanced Materials from $36.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.
5E Advanced Materials Trading Down 11.4 %
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.53.
5E Advanced Materials Company Profile
5E Advanced Materials Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It focuses on the Fort Cady project located in Southern California. The company was formerly known as American Pacific Borates Limited.
