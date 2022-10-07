6,135 Shares in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Bought by Saxon Interests Inc.

Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $938,856,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1,413.5% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 27,916,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,153,123,000 after buying an additional 26,072,056 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3,475.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,156,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $750,031,000 after buying an additional 17,648,324 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,487,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,339,042,000 after buying an additional 16,123,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 168.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,168,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $998,402,000 after buying an additional 15,182,043 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Benchmark upgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.01.

Schlumberger Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $42.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $27.65 and a 12-month high of $49.83. The firm has a market cap of $60.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.04%.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Recommended Stories

