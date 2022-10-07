6,177 Shares in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Acquired by WBI Investments Inc.

WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 6,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. S. R. Schill & Associates increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 9,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 12.9% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 44,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 26.0% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $49.72 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52-week low of $46.77 and a 52-week high of $66.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.76 and a 200-day moving average of $53.50.

