7,000 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,241,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,554,000 after buying an additional 21,733 shares in the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 183,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,153,000 after acquiring an additional 17,180 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,594,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,521 shares in the last quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 143,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after purchasing an additional 15,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 149,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 9,830 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $26.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.40. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $25.51 and a 12-month high of $38.03.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

