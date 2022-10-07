70,708 Shares in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Purchased by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new position in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 70,708 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,914,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned approximately 0.07% of NovoCure at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in NovoCure by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,997,688 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $662,609,000 after acquiring an additional 104,375 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NovoCure by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,732,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $557,787,000 after buying an additional 43,157 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP increased its stake in shares of NovoCure by 81.8% in the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,850,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of NovoCure by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 637,237 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,795,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of NovoCure by 16.4% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 504,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,786,000 after buying an additional 71,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

NVCR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on NovoCure from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of NovoCure from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NovoCure has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.57.

In other news, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 12,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total transaction of $1,086,228.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,253,229.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 12,271 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total transaction of $1,086,228.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,642 shares in the company, valued at $6,253,229.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $58,305.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 551,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,394,920.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 28,916 shares of company stock worth $2,381,400 over the last quarter. 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVCR opened at $85.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.16. NovoCure Limited has a 1-year low of $56.39 and a 1-year high of $124.35. The company has a quick ratio of 7.87, a current ratio of 8.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.09). NovoCure had a negative net margin of 12.52% and a negative return on equity of 16.04%. The firm had revenue of $140.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

