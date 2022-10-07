8PAY (8PAY) Trading 18.7% Higher This Week

8PAY (8PAY) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Over the last week, 8PAY has traded 18.7% higher against the dollar. 8PAY has a total market cap of $364,691.83 and approximately $108,172.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 8PAY token can now be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

8PAY Profile

8PAY launched on April 5th, 2021. 8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,010,875 tokens. The official website for 8PAY is 8pay.network. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8pay_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. 8PAY’s official message board is 8pay.medium.com.

Buying and Selling 8PAY

According to CryptoCompare, “8PAY (8PAY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. 8PAY has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 60,010,875 in circulation. The last known price of 8PAY is 0.00565783 USD and is down -0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $28,675.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://8pay.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8PAY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 8PAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

