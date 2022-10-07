95,991 Shares in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Bought by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 95,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.8% during the second quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 3.5% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Coterra Energy by 0.4% in the second quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Coterra Energy by 20.4% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Coterra Energy by 4.1% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 19,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

CTRA opened at $28.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.16. Coterra Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.39 and a twelve month high of $36.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 41.04% and a return on equity of 28.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.87.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.



