99DEFI.NETWORK Hits 1-Day Volume of $37,811.00 (99DEFI)

99DEFI.NETWORK (99DEFI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. 99DEFI.NETWORK has a total market cap of $23,647.02 and $37,811.00 worth of 99DEFI.NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, 99DEFI.NETWORK has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar. One 99DEFI.NETWORK token can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges.

About 99DEFI.NETWORK

99DEFI.NETWORK’s launch date was November 14th, 2021. 99DEFI.NETWORK’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,014,000 tokens. 99DEFI.NETWORK’s official message board is 99defi.medium.com. The official website for 99DEFI.NETWORK is www.99defi.network. 99DEFI.NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @99defip2p.

Buying and Selling 99DEFI.NETWORK

According to CryptoCompare, “99DEFI.NETWORK (99DEFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. 99DEFI.NETWORK has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 99DEFI.NETWORK is 0.0033714 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.99defi.network/.”

