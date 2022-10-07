AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) VP Larry Gene Stewart Sells 3,000 Shares

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) VP Larry Gene Stewart sold 3,000 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,582.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

AAON Stock Performance

Shares of AAON stock opened at $55.25 on Friday. AAON, Inc. has a one year low of $47.50 and a one year high of $83.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.64 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.12). AAON had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $208.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of AAON

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CJS Securities assumed coverage on AAON in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on AAON to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EULAV Asset Management boosted its stake in AAON by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 123,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors acquired a new position in AAON during the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in AAON during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in AAON by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,098,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in AAON by 170.7% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 33,535 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 21,149 shares during the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

