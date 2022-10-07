AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Position Boosted by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 147.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,701 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 144.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $300,000. TTP Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 8,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. Barclays reduced their price objective on AbbVie to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.06.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $140.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.86 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.70. The firm has a market cap of $248.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.67.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.11 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 79.89%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

