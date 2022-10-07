AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 10,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 540.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 11,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 9,994 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 33,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.06.

AbbVie stock opened at $140.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $248.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.70. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.86 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.11 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.89%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

