AC Milan Fan Token Trading 0.1% Lower This Week (ACM)

AC Milan Fan Token (ACM) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. AC Milan Fan Token has a market cap of $15.50 million and approximately $3.14 million worth of AC Milan Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, AC Milan Fan Token has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One AC Milan Fan Token token can now be purchased for $3.74 or 0.00019128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About AC Milan Fan Token

AC Milan Fan Token was first traded on February 11th, 2021. AC Milan Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,147,212 tokens. AC Milan Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here. AC Milan Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios/tagged/ac-milan. The official website for AC Milan Fan Token is www.socios.com.

Buying and Selling AC Milan Fan Token

According to CryptoCompare, “AC Milan Fan Token (ACM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Chiliz platform. AC Milan Fan Token has a current supply of 20,000,000 with 3,141,172 in circulation. The last known price of AC Milan Fan Token is 3.7835454 USD and is up 1.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $3,822,011.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.socios.com/.”

