Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Accolade from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Accolade from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Accolade in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Accolade from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accolade has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.44.

Accolade Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACCD opened at $12.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $882.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.32. Accolade has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $41.33.

Insider Activity at Accolade

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accolade

In other news, CEO Rajeev Singh bought 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.09 per share, with a total value of $176,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,510,442.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 1,764 shares of company stock valued at $20,020 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Accolade by 53.7% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 12,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accolade by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 181,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 99,481 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Accolade by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,505,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,428,000 after acquiring an additional 308,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Accolade by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Accolade by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Accolade

(Get Rating)

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

See Also

