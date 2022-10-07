Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Price Target Raised to $13.00

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Accolade from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Accolade from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Accolade from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Accolade in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Accolade in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.44.

Accolade Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ ACCD opened at $12.39 on Tuesday. Accolade has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $41.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.53 and a 200-day moving average of $10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The company has a market cap of $882.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accolade

In related news, CEO Rajeev Singh purchased 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.09 per share, for a total transaction of $176,575.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,510,442.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 1,764 shares of company stock worth $20,020 in the last 90 days. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Accolade by 171.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC increased its position in Accolade by 217.6% in the second quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Accolade in the second quarter worth $75,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its position in Accolade by 17.5% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 11,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Accolade in the second quarter worth $99,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

Featured Stories

