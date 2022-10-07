ACryptoS Price Reaches $0.85 (ACS)

ACryptoS (ACS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Over the last week, ACryptoS has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One ACryptoS token can currently be purchased for about $0.85 or 0.00004346 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ACryptoS has a total market cap of $1.27 million and $37,338.00 worth of ACryptoS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ACryptoS

ACryptoS launched on October 31st, 2020. ACryptoS’s total supply is 420,263 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,494,015 tokens. The official message board for ACryptoS is medium.com/acryptos. ACryptoS’s official Twitter account is @acryptosdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. ACryptoS’s official website is acryptos.com. The Reddit community for ACryptoS is https://reddit.com/r/acryptos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ACryptoS

According to CryptoCompare, “ACryptoS (ACS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. ACryptoS has a current supply of 420,263 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ACryptoS is 0.86796938 USD and is down -4.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $3.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acryptos.com/.”

