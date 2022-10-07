Actifit (AFIT) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $41,198.00

Actifit (AFIT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 6th. One Actifit coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Actifit has a market cap of $14,180.79 and $41,198.00 worth of Actifit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Actifit has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Actifit Coin Profile

Actifit was first traded on June 26th, 2018. Actifit’s total supply is 761,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,754,056 coins. Actifit’s official Twitter account is @actifit_fitness and its Facebook page is accessible here. Actifit’s official website is actifit.io. Actifit’s official message board is medium.com/@actifit.fitness.

Actifit Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Actifit (AFIT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Actifit has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Actifit is 0.00808457 USD and is down -0.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://actifit.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actifit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actifit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Actifit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

