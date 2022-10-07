Actinium Market Capitalization Tops $188,116.86 (ACM)

Actinium (ACM) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 7th. One Actinium coin can currently be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. Actinium has a total market capitalization of $188,116.86 and approximately $71.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Actinium has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,580.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000318 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00020982 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.92 or 0.00270297 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00140309 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.22 or 0.00746790 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.81 or 0.00596561 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005071 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.51 or 0.00247732 BTC.

About Actinium

ACM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 11th, 2021. Actinium’s total supply is 43,670,475 coins. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @actiniumcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Actinium is https://reddit.com/r/actiniumcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Actinium

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium (ACM) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate ACM through the process of mining. Actinium has a current supply of 43,659,575. The last known price of Actinium is 0.00459366 USD and is down -1.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $210.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://actinium.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

