Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at BTIG Research

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at BTIG Research from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 118.47% from the company’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of ABOS stock opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.90. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $15.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acumen Pharmaceuticals

Acumen Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ABOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Acumen Pharmaceuticals will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,980,000 after purchasing an additional 721,651 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,599,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,162,000 after acquiring an additional 666,058 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 122.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,234,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 679,798 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,206,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,671,000 after acquiring an additional 549,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,630,000. 63.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

