Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Receives $13.69 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “N/A” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.69.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AAVVF. Scotiabank raised their target price on Advantage Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Advantage Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AAVVF opened at $7.96 on Friday. Advantage Energy has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $9.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.32 and a 200-day moving average of $7.86.

About Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy ( OTCMKTS:AAVVF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 83.78%. The company had revenue of $237.18 million during the quarter.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

