aelf (ELF) Achieves Market Capitalization of $69.33 Million

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 7th. One aelf token can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000686 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, aelf has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. aelf has a market cap of $69.33 million and $9.30 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00011329 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00007243 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00012776 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00009929 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00012740 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000221 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf (ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 516,106,431 tokens. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf (ELF) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. aelf has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 516,106,430.65919 in circulation. The last known price of aelf is 0.13116263 USD and is down -1.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $4,246,739.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://aelf.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

