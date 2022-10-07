Aeon Market Cap Reaches $1.95 Million (AEON)

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 7th. During the last seven days, Aeon has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. Aeon has a market capitalization of $1.95 million and $897.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeon coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000631 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,526.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000318 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00020890 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00140648 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.79 or 0.00270362 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $144.98 or 0.00742458 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.94 or 0.00598870 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005103 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.45 or 0.00248140 BTC.

Aeon is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Lite hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @aeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash. The Reddit community for Aeon is https://reddit.com/r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeon (AEON) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate AEON through the process of mining. Aeon has a current supply of 15,831,459.311211. The last known price of Aeon is 0.12602609 USD and is down -2.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $126.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.aeon.cash/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

