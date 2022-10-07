AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AER shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on AerCap from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on AerCap from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

AerCap Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AER opened at $47.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. AerCap has a 12-month low of $37.20 and a 12-month high of $71.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.82.

Institutional Trading of AerCap

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.46. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AerCap will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in AerCap by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,102,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,851,000 after buying an additional 1,290,882 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AerCap by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,767,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,035 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in AerCap by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,999,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,943 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its holdings in AerCap by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,421,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,316,000 after purchasing an additional 78,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in AerCap by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,097,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,735,000 after purchasing an additional 56,310 shares in the last quarter. 98.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

