AeroClean Technologies (NASDAQ:AERC) Earns “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of AeroClean Technologies (NASDAQ:AERC – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:AERC opened at $4.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.85. AeroClean Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $117.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AeroClean Technologies in the second quarter worth about $157,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of AeroClean Technologies in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AeroClean Technologies in the second quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AeroClean Technologies in the second quarter worth about $518,000. Institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

AeroClean Technologies, Inc, an interior space air purification technology company, provides air purification solutions for hospitals and other healthcare facilities. It offers interior air sterilization and disinfection products for the eradication of harmful airborne pathogens, including COVID-19. It provides Purgo, an air filtration machine; and Purgo Lift, an air purification solution for elevators and other wall-mount applications.

