Aeternity (AE) Trading Down 2.4% Over Last 7 Days

Aeternity (AE) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Aeternity has a market capitalization of $31.62 million and $739,737.00 worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeternity coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0798 or 0.00000408 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Aeternity has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aeternity alerts:

Ã†ternity (AE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000403 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Vivid Labs (VID) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Dash Diamond (DASHD) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CheeseSwap (CHEESE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Cheese (CHEESE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EXMR FDN (EXMR) traded 44.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

EVOS (EVOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeternity Profile

Aeternity (AE) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2016. Aeternity’s total supply is 396,262,884 coins. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com.

Aeternity Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles.The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeternity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeternity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aeternity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeternity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.