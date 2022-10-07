Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) versus Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) Financial Analysis

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) and Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.9% of Aethlon Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.6% of Neuronetics shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Aethlon Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Neuronetics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aethlon Medical and Neuronetics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aethlon Medical $290,000.00 38.21 -$10.42 million ($0.73) -0.91 Neuronetics $55.31 million 1.52 -$31.19 million ($1.40) -2.23

Volatility and Risk

Aethlon Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Neuronetics. Neuronetics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aethlon Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Aethlon Medical has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neuronetics has a beta of 2.03, suggesting that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Aethlon Medical and Neuronetics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aethlon Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Neuronetics 0 2 1 0 2.33

Aethlon Medical presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 500.60%. Neuronetics has a consensus price target of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 236.54%. Given Aethlon Medical’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Aethlon Medical is more favorable than Neuronetics.

Profitability

This table compares Aethlon Medical and Neuronetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aethlon Medical -3,542.86% -59.57% -54.53% Neuronetics -62.44% -46.12% -27.58%

Summary

Neuronetics beats Aethlon Medical on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system, including removal of COVID-19 virus, associated variants, and related exosomes. Aethlon Medical, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Hillman Cancer Center for studies related to head and neck cancer. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in San Diego, California.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc., a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder. Its NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System uses transcranial magnetic stimulation to create a pulsed, MRI-strength magnetic field that induces electrical currents designed to stimulate specific areas of the brain associated with mood. The company sells its products through its sales and customer support team to psychiatrists. Neuronetics, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

