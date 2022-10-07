Aion (AION) Trading 7.9% Lower This Week

Aion (AION) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 7th. In the last week, Aion has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. Aion has a market capitalization of $18.91 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can now be bought for $0.0377 or 0.00000192 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aion alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.17 or 0.00302114 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00133184 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00066132 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005113 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00032080 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000440 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeforeCoinMarketCap (BCMC1) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion (AION) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate AION through the process of mining. Aion has a current supply of 501,505,081. The last known price of Aion is 0.03792897 USD and is down -1.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $242,512.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://theoan.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.