Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) Given a €0.85 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €0.85 ($0.87) price target on Air France-KLM (EPA:AF – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AF. UBS Group set a €1.85 ($1.89) price objective on Air France-KLM in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €1.10 ($1.12) price objective on Air France-KLM in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €1.70 ($1.73) price target on Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday, June 6th. set a €1.50 ($1.53) price target on Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €1.50 ($1.53) price target on Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Air France-KLM Price Performance

EPA AF opened at €1.31 ($1.34) on Tuesday. Air France-KLM has a 12 month low of €6.88 ($7.02) and a 12 month high of €14.65 ($14.95). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €1.44 and a 200-day moving average of €2.28.

Air France-KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled flights in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers airframe and engine maintenance services; component support services comprising electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, etc.; and other services, as well as operates point-to-point flights to/from the Netherlands and France.

