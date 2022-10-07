Akash Network (AKT) Price Down 11.7% Over Last Week

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Akash Network has a total market capitalization of $28.68 million and $585,086.00 worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Akash Network has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar. One Akash Network coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00001296 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00086293 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00065742 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00018140 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00030403 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00007719 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Akash Network Coin Profile

Akash Network (AKT) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2020. Akash Network’s total supply is 162,863,559 coins and its circulating supply is 113,861,304 coins. The official website for Akash Network is akash.network. Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Akash Network

