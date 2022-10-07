Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Sets New 1-Year High at $38.62

Shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.62 and last traded at $38.07, with a volume of 9285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.46.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $14.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Akero Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.90, a current ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.68 and a 200-day moving average of $13.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -12.50 and a beta of -1.06.

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.08. On average, equities analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total value of $332,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,148 shares in the company, valued at $10,306,218.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Timothy Rolph sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total value of $1,472,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 198,837 shares in the company, valued at $6,505,946.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total transaction of $332,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,306,218.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,500 shares of company stock worth $5,427,575 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 616.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 8,691 shares during the period.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

