Akropolis Delphi (ADEL) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $22,548.00

Akropolis Delphi (ADEL) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 7th. In the last week, Akropolis Delphi has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. Akropolis Delphi has a market cap of $115,200.00 and $22,548.00 worth of Akropolis Delphi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Akropolis Delphi token can now be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Akropolis Delphi Token Profile

Akropolis Delphi’s genesis date was September 1st, 2020. Akropolis Delphi’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens. Akropolis Delphi’s official message board is medium.com/akropolis. Akropolis Delphi’s official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Akropolis Delphi is delphi.akropolis.io.

Akropolis Delphi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis Delphi (ADEL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Akropolis Delphi has a current supply of 30,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Akropolis Delphi is 0.00362546 USD and is down -5.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $37,192.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://delphi.akropolis.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis Delphi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akropolis Delphi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Akropolis Delphi using one of the exchanges listed above.

