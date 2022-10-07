Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) PT Lowered to C$19.25

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by CIBC from C$21.00 to C$19.25 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AD.UN. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$24.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$27.00 to C$23.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) Stock Performance

Shares of AD.UN stock opened at C$15.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$704.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust has a 52 week low of C$14.61 and a 52 week high of C$20.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$17.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.77.

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) Announces Dividend

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.17%.

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

