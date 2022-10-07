Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT) Earns Overweight Rating from Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reissued their overweight rating on shares of Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Alaunos Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TCRT opened at $1.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.27. Alaunos Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $4.01. The stock has a market cap of $337.27 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alaunos Therapeutics will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alaunos Therapeutics

About Alaunos Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Alaunos Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $31,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Alaunos Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $42,000. 33.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused cell therapy company, develops adoptive TCR engineered T-cell therapies. It develops TCR Library, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for ten TCRs reactive to mutated KRAS, TP53, and EGFR from its TCR library for the treatment of non-small cell lung, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, ovarian, and bile duct cancers; hunTR, a human neoantigen T-cell receptor platform; and mbIL-15 to treat solid tumors.

