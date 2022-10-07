Aleph.im Price Down 3.9% Over Last Week (ALEPH)

Aleph.im (ALEPH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 7th. Aleph.im has a total market cap of $5.70 million and $333,490.00 worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aleph.im has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. One Aleph.im token can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000630 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aleph.im Token Profile

Aleph.im’s genesis date was January 1st, 2019. Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,968,548 tokens. The official message board for Aleph.im is medium.com/aleph-im. Aleph.im’s official Twitter account is @aleph_im. The Reddit community for Aleph.im is https://reddit.com/r/aleph_im and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aleph.im is aleph.im.

Aleph.im Token Trading

Aleph.im (ALEPH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Users are able to generate ALEPH through the process of mining. Aleph.im has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 247,220,482.1448135 in circulation. More information can be found at https://aleph.im/.

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph.im directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aleph.im should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aleph.im using one of the exchanges listed above.

