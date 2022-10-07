Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) and Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Head to Head Review

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) and Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Zillow Group and Alibaba Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zillow Group 2 12 9 0 2.30 Alibaba Group 0 2 19 0 2.90

Zillow Group presently has a consensus price target of $55.17, indicating a potential upside of 80.22%. Alibaba Group has a consensus price target of $162.24, indicating a potential upside of 92.41%. Given Alibaba Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alibaba Group is more favorable than Zillow Group.

Risk & Volatility

Valuation and Earnings

Zillow Group has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alibaba Group has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Zillow Group and Alibaba Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zillow Group $8.15 billion 0.93 -$527.78 million ($2.23) -13.73 Alibaba Group $134.57 billion 1.66 $9.82 billion $1.80 46.84

Alibaba Group has higher revenue and earnings than Zillow Group. Zillow Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alibaba Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Zillow Group and Alibaba Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zillow Group -5.19% -8.08% -4.60% Alibaba Group 3.69% 10.03% 6.35%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.9% of Zillow Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.8% of Alibaba Group shares are held by institutional investors. 18.5% of Zillow Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of Alibaba Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Alibaba Group beats Zillow Group on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zillow Group

(Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc., a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services. The IMT segment offers premier agent, rentals, and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display, and other advertising, as well as business software solutions. The Mortgage segment provides home loans; and marketing products including custom quote and connect services. Its portfolio of brands includes Zillow Rentals, Trulia, StreetEasy, Zillow Closing Services, HotPads, and Out East. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Alibaba Group

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others. It operates Taobao Marketplace, a social commerce platform; Tmall, a third-party online and mobile commerce platform for brands and retailers; Alimama, a monetization platform; 1688.com and Alibaba.com, which are online wholesale marketplaces; AliExpress, a retail marketplace; Lazada, Trendyol, and Daraz that are e-commerce platforms; Freshippo, a self-operated retail chain; and Tmall Global, an import e-commerce platform. The company also operates Taoxianda, an online-offline integration service for FMCG brands and third-party grocery retail partners; Cainiao Network logistic services platform; Ele.me, an on-demand delivery and local services platform; Koubei, a restaurant and local services guide platform; and Fliggy, an online travel platform. In addition, it offers pay-for-performance, in-feed, and display marketing services; and Taobao Ad Network and Exchange, a real-time online bidding marketing exchange. Further, the company provides elastic computing, storage, network, security, database and big data, and IoT services. Additionally, it operates Youku, an online video platform; Alibaba Pictures and other content platforms that provide online videos, films, live events, news feeds, literature, music, and others; Amap, a mobile digital map, navigation, and real-time traffic information app; DingTalk, a business efficiency mobile app; and Tmall Genie smart speaker. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

