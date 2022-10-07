AlinX (ALIX) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.98 Million

AlinX (ALIX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 7th. One AlinX coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AlinX has a market capitalization of $282,818.00 and approximately $1.98 million worth of AlinX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AlinX has traded up 0.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AlinX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003268 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009326 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

AlinX Profile

AlinX’s launch date was August 15th, 2021. AlinX’s total supply is 489,999,941 coins. AlinX’s official website is alinx.io. AlinX’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AlinX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AlinX.io is a play and earn platform built by incorporating NFT into games on the BSC ecosystem. Here players can find a lot of games with various genres to get entertainment in their spare time and most especially, be able to earn an extra part of their income by owning themselves with high-value NFTs. Besides, with the Heroes Training (NFT Farming) feature, players will get passive income from the NFTs that players own without having to sell them.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AlinX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AlinX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AlinX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AlinX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AlinX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.