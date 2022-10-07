Alitas 24-Hour Volume Tops $77,254.00 (ALT)

Alitas (ALT) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 7th. Over the last week, Alitas has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar. One Alitas token can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00001340 BTC on major exchanges. Alitas has a total market capitalization of $15.71 million and approximately $77,254.00 worth of Alitas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Alitas alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003274 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000071 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009330 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Alitas

Alitas’ launch date was May 9th, 2021. Alitas’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Alitas is medium.com/@alitastech. The official website for Alitas is alitas.tech. Alitas’ official Twitter account is @alitastech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Alitas

According to CryptoCompare, “Alitas (ALT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Alitas has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 60,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Alitas is 0.31076496 USD and is up 30.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $46,979.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://alitas.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alitas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alitas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alitas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alitas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.