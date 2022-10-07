Alium Finance (ALM) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $21,716.72

Alium Finance (ALM) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. During the last seven days, Alium Finance has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Alium Finance has a total market capitalization of $21,716.72 and approximately $57,872.00 worth of Alium Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alium Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003262 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009288 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Alium Finance Token Profile

Alium Finance launched on May 27th, 2021. Alium Finance’s total supply is 220,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,285,000 tokens. Alium Finance’s official Twitter account is @aliumswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Alium Finance’s official message board is aliumswap.medium.com. Alium Finance’s official website is alium.finance.

Alium Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alium Finance (ALM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Alium Finance has a current supply of 220,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Alium Finance is 0.00674698 USD and is down -4.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $36,688.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://alium.finance/.”

