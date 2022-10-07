Alkimi ($ADS) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $334,815.00

Alkimi ($ADS) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 7th. Alkimi has a market capitalization of $11.63 million and $334,815.00 worth of Alkimi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alkimi token can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000634 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Alkimi has traded up 16.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003309 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010890 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009382 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Alkimi’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2021. Alkimi’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,360,245 tokens. The official message board for Alkimi is alkimiexchange.medium.com. The official website for Alkimi is alkimiexchange.com. Alkimi’s official Twitter account is @alkimiexchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Alkimi ($ADS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Alkimi has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Alkimi is 0.12269711 USD and is down -0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $92,522.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://alkimiexchange.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alkimi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alkimi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alkimi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

