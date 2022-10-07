All.me (ME) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $195.00

All.me (ME) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 7th. Over the last week, All.me has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar. One All.me coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. All.me has a market cap of $195.00 and $29,875.00 worth of All.me was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003291 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009335 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

All.me Profile

All.me launched on December 27th, 2017. All.me’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The official website for All.me is all.me/?form=sign_up. All.me’s official Twitter account is @allmeinfo.

All.me Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “All.me is a digital network for blogging, monetization, and shopping. Users can either upload or search for trending topics, social media, fashion, fitness, and other creative content. The concept of the project is to reward users for viewing ads. The reward size is directly related to the activity of the user and their popularity on the network. Social network application is available for download via App Store and Google Play.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as All.me directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade All.me should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy All.me using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

