All Sports (SOC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.07 Million

All Sports (SOC) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. All Sports has a market cap of $11.31 million and approximately $5.07 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, All Sports has traded 20.8% higher against the US dollar. One All Sports token can now be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,593.52 or 0.99980559 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00006997 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002551 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003572 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00052406 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010206 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00063572 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00022165 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005027 BTC.

All Sports Profile

All Sports (SOC) is a token. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com. The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports.

All Sports Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “All Sports (SOC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. All Sports has a current supply of 1,500,000,000 with 1,499,999,999.6973062 in circulation. The last known price of All Sports is 0.00747228 USD and is up 3.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $3,275,866.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.allsportschain.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade All Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase All Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

