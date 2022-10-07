Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Receives $44.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.75.

Separately, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Allakos from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th.

Allakos Stock Performance

Shares of Allakos stock opened at $6.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.62 and a 200-day moving average of $4.15. Allakos has a 52-week low of $2.54 and a 52-week high of $11.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Allakos ( NASDAQ:ALLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allakos will post -6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Walker acquired 3,984,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.02 per share, for a total transaction of $19,999,680.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,386,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,999,728. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 33.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLK. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Allakos by 1,229.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,761,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,344 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allakos by 5,817.1% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 833,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,160,000 after acquiring an additional 819,460 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allakos by 258.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,007,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,741,000 after acquiring an additional 725,818 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Allakos by 587.8% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 660,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 564,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Allakos in the 1st quarter worth about $3,073,000. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Allakos

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; a Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis; and a Phase II clinical study to atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria.

