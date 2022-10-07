Alliance Fan Token (ALL) Price Reaches $0.40 on Major Exchanges

Alliance Fan Token (ALL) traded up 10.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Alliance Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $505,591.80 and approximately $64,954.00 worth of Alliance Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Alliance Fan Token has traded 15.6% higher against the dollar. One Alliance Fan Token coin can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00002048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010887 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00008928 BTC.

Alliance Fan Token Coin Profile

Alliance Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,271,450 coins. The official website for Alliance Fan Token is www.socios.com. Alliance Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @GeckoInsights/status/1570598248364244993/ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Alliance Fan Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Alliance Fan Token (ALL) is a cryptocurrency . Alliance Fan Token has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 1,001,165 in circulation. The last known price of Alliance Fan Token is 0.39966587 USD and is down -1.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $50,389.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.socios.com/.”

