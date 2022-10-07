AllianceBlock Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $223,024.00 (ALBT)

AllianceBlock (ALBT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. AllianceBlock has a market cap of $13.89 million and $223,024.00 worth of AllianceBlock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AllianceBlock token can now be bought for about $0.0596 or 0.00000307 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, AllianceBlock has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010787 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00008897 BTC.

AllianceBlock Profile

AllianceBlock’s genesis date was September 8th, 2020. AllianceBlock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 232,955,783 tokens. The Reddit community for AllianceBlock is https://reddit.com/r/allianceblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for AllianceBlock is allianceblock.io. The official message board for AllianceBlock is medium.com/@allianceblock. AllianceBlock’s official Twitter account is @allianceblock and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AllianceBlock

According to CryptoCompare, “AllianceBlock (ALBT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. AllianceBlock has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 232,955,783 in circulation. The last known price of AllianceBlock is 0.06117518 USD and is down -0.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 50 active market(s) with $1,932,851.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://allianceblock.io/.”

