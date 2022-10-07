AllSafe (ASAFE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $21.00

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One AllSafe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, AllSafe has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. AllSafe has a total market cap of $49,757.81 and $21.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003058 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Crypto Sports Network (CSPN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000060 BTC.

ZilStream (STREAM) traded down 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000054 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Metaficial World (MW) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001196 BTC.

AllSafe Profile

AllSafe is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. The official website for AllSafe is allsafecoin.org. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AllSafe

According to CryptoCompare, “AllSafe (ASAFE) is a cryptocurrency . AllSafe has a current supply of 10,645,451.241907 with 9,145,370.019402 in circulation. The last known price of AllSafe is 0.01228305 USD and is up 103.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $50.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://allsafecoin.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

