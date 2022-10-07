Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Holdings in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 963,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,405 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $109,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Regal Rexnord

In related news, insider John C. Kunze sold 1,155 shares of Regal Rexnord stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.88, for a total transaction of $158,096.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Regal Rexnord Trading Up 1.6 %

Several research firms recently commented on RRX. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $140.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $146.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Regal Rexnord has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.40.

Shares of RRX opened at $157.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 1-year low of $108.28 and a 1-year high of $176.91.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.7 EPS for the current year.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

Featured Articles

