Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 458,430 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,234 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $146,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 93 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 88.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $268.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $321.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $329.36. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $266.96 and a 1 year high of $391.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a PE ratio of 82.98 and a beta of 0.51.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $652.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.30 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on SBAC. StockNews.com lowered SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $375.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $361.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $390.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on SBA Communications from $424.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.07.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 5,760 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $1,981,094.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at $8,214,662.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $1,981,094.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at $8,214,662.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 8,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.50, for a total transaction of $2,919,721.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at $8,490,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,152 shares of company stock worth $18,852,602 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications



SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

